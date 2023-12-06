Joan Withers is chairwoman of The Warehouse Group and is a director of Sky TV, ANZ NZ, and ASX-listed Origin Energy.

Young Executive of the Year

Joan Withers

Joan Withers is a business leader with extensive governance and executive experience.

She currently serves as chairwoman of The Warehouse Group and is a director of Sky TV, ANZ NZ, and ASX-listed Origin Energy.

She has held chief executive positions in some of New Zealand’s largest media companies and has chaired Auckland International Airport, TVNZ, and Mercury NZ Ltd. She has led significant organisational transformations, driving change and achieving impressive results.

Withers holds an MBA from the University of Auckland and has received numerous awards for her contributions to business and the community, including the Deloitte Top 200 Chairperson of the Year and Supreme Winner in the Women of Influence Awards.

She has also been recognised with the New Zealand Shareholders’ Association Beacon Award, the CAANZ Media Excellence Award, and induction into the TVNZ Marketing Awards Hall of Fame.

Liam Dann

Liam Dann. Photo / Babiche Martens

Liam Dann is business editor at large for the New Zealand Herald. He has been a journalist nearly 30 years, covering business for more than 20.

He writes news, opinion pieces and commentary covering markets, economics and politics. He is host of the Market Watch video show and Money Talks podcast series. He has also worked in the banking sector in London and travelled extensively.

Rob Campbell

Rob Campbell is the chairman of Ara Ake Limited and NZ Rural Land Company. He also holds the position of Chancellor at Auckland University of Technology. He has over 30 years’ experience in capital markets and has previously been a director of or adviser to a range of investment fund and private equity groups in New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and the United States of America.

In 2019, Campbell was awarded a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit 2019 (CNZM) and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Victoria University of Wellington.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours in economic history and political science and a Master of Philosophy in economics.

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

Juliet Tainui-Hernandez

Juliet Tainui-Hernandez (Ngāi Tahu, Te Whakatōhea).

Juliet Tainui-Hernandez (Ngāi Tahu, Te Whakatōhea) has 25 years’ experience, in Aotearoa and internationally, in various roles spanning across dispute resolution, regulation and risk management, business transformation, strategy, innovation, change and broad leadership and people-related roles. She qualified as a barrister and solicitor in Aotearoa in 1999, in Australia (NSW) in 2001, and in England and Wales in 2007.

Tainui-Hernandez returned home to Aotearoa in October 2020 after two decades offshore to take up her current executive and governance roles.

She leads the Auckland office at Te Pūtea Matua, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and is an assistant governor and the general manager of transformation, innovation, people and culture.

She is also a non-executive director on the boards of Ngāi Tahu Holdings and KEA.

She is passionate about diversity, equity, inclusion, well-being and integrating te ao Māori as a means of creating a stronger and more prosperous Aotearoa New Zealand.

Ranjna Patel

Ranjna Patel.

Ranjna Patel, with her husband Kanti, set up the East Tāmaki Healthcare business in 1977. Tāmaki Health has 50 clinics serving over 260,000 registered patients, and is the largest private primary health care provider in NZ. In 2014 she founded Gandhi Nivas, a family harm initiative that has seen some amazing results in non-recidivism in men.

She has extensive involvement in charitable and community groups for which she received a QSM in 2009 and ONZM in 2017.

She sits on many advisory boards – Diversity Works NZ, deputy chairwoman, mental health, ISSO Swaminarayan Temple, NZ Police National Ethnic Forum, CM Police advisory Board and Indian Ink. Over the years she has been on NACEW, Lotteries Distribution Committee, Middlemore Foundation, Co of Women, Global Women, and director of Bank of Baroda. She was past chairwoman of the NZCIA Women’s Group, president of the Manukau Indian Association and vice chairwoman of NZAL.

Simon Moutter

Simon Moutter.

Simon Moutter is best known from his time as managing director of Spark New Zealand between 2012 and 2019.

He was responsible for the overall leadership and strategic direction of Spark, through its various business divisions and brands which provide digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

He led the reinvention of Telecom to Spark, to better reflect the fast-changing new world of digital services in which the business now operates.

As a passionate and committed Kiwi, he embodied Spark’s purpose of helping all of New Zealand to win big in a digital world.

Today Moutter is a director of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and is chairman of three privately owned companies — Les Mills International, Smart Environmental and Designer Wardrobe.

He works alongside the management teams of these companies to help accelerate their growth.

Sustainability Leadership

Katie Beith

Katie Beith.

Katie Beith has been in the responsible investment industry for almost 20 years, with the first part of her career spent overseas, predominantly in the UK.

On returning to New Zealand in 2015, she joined Super Fund as a senior investment strategist for responsible investment.

In 2021, she joined Forsyth Barr as head of ESG where she is responsible for incorporating environment, social and governance principles.

Beith serves on the External Reporting Board’s Stakeholder Advisory Panel (XRAP), is deputy chairwoman of the NZ National Advisory Board for Impact Investing and is also on the Investment Committee for NZ impact investor, Purpose Capital.

Jo Kelly

Jo Kelly.

Jo Kelly is the chief executive of the Centre for Sustainable Finance: Toitu Tahua. She has delivered cross-continent sustainability initiatives between some of the world’s best known business leaders, including the B Team, a global business leadership collective.

She helped establish and is a board member of a private cancer treatment and trials centre in Auckland and a board member of B Lab AANZ, the non-profit organisation that supports the Australasian community of certified B Corps.



