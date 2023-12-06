Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deloitte Top 200: The specialist category judges

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Joan Withers is chairwoman of The Warehouse Group and is a director of Sky TV, ANZ NZ, and ASX-listed Origin Energy.

Joan Withers is chairwoman of The Warehouse Group and is a director of Sky TV, ANZ NZ, and ASX-listed Origin Energy.

Young Executive of the Year

Joan Withers

Joan Withers is a business leader with extensive governance and executive experience.

She currently serves as chairwoman of The Warehouse Group and is a director of Sky TV,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business