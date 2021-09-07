Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Responsible investment up 28 per cent to $142 billion

5 minutes to read
Smoke from Australian bushfires turned the skies orange in New Zealand at the start of 2020 in a reminder of climate change issues. Photo / File

Smoke from Australian bushfires turned the skies orange in New Zealand at the start of 2020 in a reminder of climate change issues. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

A rise in the number of New Zealand investment managers taking social and environmental factors into account has boosted total responsible investment by 28 per cent to $142 billion.

Seven more investment managers including Government-backed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.