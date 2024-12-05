Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Telecommunications

Spark NZ wins Deloitte Top 200 Sustainability Leadership Award

By Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Spark NZ won the Snowflake Sustainability Leadership award. Video / NZME

Spark NZ’s commitment to sustainability has solidified its role as a leader in environmental and social responsibility within the telecommunications sector.

Deloitte Top 200 sustainability judge Katie Beith praises Spark’s journey, saying it has demonstrated exemplary sustainability credentials. “Since 2020, Spark has been implementing a comprehensive three-pillar strategy, fully integrated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Telecommunications

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Telecommunications