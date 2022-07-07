Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

David Schnauer: The future is cloudy — especially the economy

6 minutes to read
Lehman Brothers' collapse was big news in 2008 - but why didn't economists see the crash coming? Photo / Getty Images

Lehman Brothers' collapse was big news in 2008 - but why didn't economists see the crash coming? Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By David Schnauer

OPINION:

It was one of the more famous and devastating questions asked in economics. The date was November 2008 — about a month after Lehman Brothers collapsed and world markets went into the meltdown since

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.