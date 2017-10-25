David Jones Motors takes on new franchise and premises

Gareth Jones (left) and Nick Jones are expanding the David Jones Motors business with a new franchise and additional premises.

Exciting changes are imminent for long-standing Whanganui car dealership David Jones Motors.

The business is taking on the Mitsubishi franchise for Whanganui as well as opening an additional site at 330 Victoria Ave.

Nick Jones, David Jones Motors' dealer principal for Mitsubishi, said the business was approached by Mitsubishi to represent the brand.

"We are very excited by the large range of quality new vehicles that are well-priced to suit our demographic and protected by New Zealand's best new car warranty," Mr Jones said.

"Mitsubishi is a high volume brand, sitting in fifth position for 2017 registrations.

"To showcase the Mitsubishi brand we're using a large showroom next to our Suzuki dealership at 276 Victoria Ave. The parts and service side starts operating on November 2 and car sales start on January 1."

The business is currently advertising for staff including salespeople, a parts specialist, a service adviser and a service manager.

Gareth Jones, dealer principal for Suzuki, Ssangyong, LDV, Honda and Nissan, said the family business was looking forward to expanding into its new premises at 330 Victoria Ave.

The Ssangyong, LDV, Nissan and Honda dealerships will move to the Victoria Ave block between Dublin St and Liverpool St. The Nissan and Honda dealership is currently located on the corner of Dublin St and St Hill St.

"There will be plenty of parking on the new site and we will need another three technical staff there," Mr Jones said.

"The current team of 34 staff will increase to about 40 with the new franchise and premises.

"We are averaging nearly 100 car sales per month so having the Mitsubishi franchise as well will be another 10 to 15 sales a month."

David Jones started the business 35 years ago, with Gareth and Nick taking over from their father. The business has been based at 276 Victoria Ave since 1987 and took over the Nissan and Honda dealership two years ago.