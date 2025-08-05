Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Dark web password risk: NZ Govt, healthcare provider, bank staff logins found for sale – security expert

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New Zealand logins and passwords have been found for sale on the dark web. Image / Herald Network graphic

New Zealand logins and passwords have been found for sale on the dark web. Image / Herald Network graphic

A cyber security start-up says it has found active logons – including passwords – for sale on the dark web for staff at New Zealand Government agencies, local healthcare providers and one of the big four banks.

The firm, nWebbed, says its “NZ Cybersecurity Study” analysed 30 billion credentials for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save