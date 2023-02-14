Cyclone Gabrielle: Mass mobile, broadband outages continue, telcos struggle to fuel generators on East Coast

Cyclone Gabrielle has slammed the North Island causing destruction around the region leaving one firefighter missing, and residents in Kumeū inundated again. Video / NZ Herald

Cyclone Gabrielle has slammed the North Island causing destruction around the region leaving one firefighter missing, and residents in Kumeū inundated again. Video / NZ Herald

Thousands remain without mobile phone or landline broadband coverage in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hundreds of cellsites are down across the North Island, with Gisborne and Napier hardest hit, but also outages in areas including parts of Northland, Auckland, the Waikato, Taupo and the lower North Island.

UFB network operator Chorus has also reported damage on its Taupo-Napier fibre cable, plus a second major cable on the East Coast. Efforts to locate and repair breakages are being hampered by the conditions

“Generators and fuel are the two key issues now while we wait for the power companies to bring mains power back online” Telecommunications Forum chief executive Paul Brislen said in a 5.30pm Tuesday update.

Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone have purchased 40-odd consumer-grade generators to fill in some of the need – these need refuelling every eight hours or so, which creates its own issues, Brislen said.

Napier, for instance, has enough generators but no fuel deliveries owing to roads being impassable.

Unfortunately close to 300 sites down, mainly in Northland, Coromandel, Napier & Gisborne, impacting both mobile & broadband. @vodafoneNZ generators deployed & arranging a cargo plane to deliver more generators, satellite equipment. Access tough so not a quick fix. Stay safe. — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 14, 2023

Chorus reports damage to a number of fibre lines in and out of the region including the main connection between Napier and Taupo.

There is some cellphone and landline coverage available within the Hawke’s Bay but it is very intermittent at this point, Brislen said.

The telcos are working with NEMA to deliver satellite capability to the region. This should provide some connectivity out to the main network and allow limited calling and messaging while technicians work on the fibre lines.

Updates by telco:

2degrees

126 cellsites are offline mostly due to power cuts.

Gisborne offline for both fixed and mobile service due to fibre cuts.

Taupo has been partially restored

Spark

146 cellsites offline due to power cuts.

9 sites restored.

25 in Northland

19 in Auckland

19 in Waikato

31 in Central North Island and Coromandel

52 in Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Lower North Island

For Spark customers who are impacted, these options for assistance are available and more information is available here or phone 0800 800 123 and choose option 9.

Please only use this option if you’ve been impacted, so that those most in need are served first.

Affected mobile and broadband customers can access free data top-ups. Details here.

Vodafone

Approximately 183 cellsites are offline

62 in Northland

18 in Auckland

43 Central North Island

60 Lower North Island

Vodafone customers can see network status here.

Vodafone frontline teams can offer support including extra minutes, texts and data to help keep our customers connected

If your fixed line broadband has been disconnected and you have a VF mobile connection, we will give you ‘Always Connected’ for free – seven days’ worth of data for your phone to use as a hotspot until services come back.

Rural Connectivity Group

Approximately 125 cellsites are offline (impacting all 3 mobile operators)

44 in Northland

11 in Auckland

70 Rest of North Island

(The Rural Connectivity Group is a joint-venture between Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees formed for the public-private Rural Broadband Initiative.)







