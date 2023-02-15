Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Cyclone Gabrielle: Army coming to the rescue of stranded Rissington community in devastated Hawke’s Bay, as locals rally with diggers and boats

By
3 mins to read
Rissington Bridge destroyed in flood. Video / Supplied

Rissington Bridge destroyed in flood. Video / Supplied

The army will soon be coming to the rescue of Hawke’s Bay’s Rissington farming community, completely cut off by lethal cyclone floods which have destroyed hundreds of livelihoods and properties in the region.

Jeremy Absolom,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business