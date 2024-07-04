Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Crime in New Zealand: Why a major crime crackdown is needed - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Children’s Minister Karen Chhour and Police Minister Mark Mitchell announced new measures to combat youth crime.

THREE KEY FACTS

Matthew Hooton has over 30 years of experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties, and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business