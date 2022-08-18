Advertisement

Credit law change 'choked the system', Kiwibank boss says

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
Changes to the credit law "choked the system" and Government tweaks to ease lending restrictions should be brought in sooner, the boss of Kiwibank says.

Speaking after the bank declared a record net for the year to June 30, Steve Jurkovich said tightening of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) in December had been tough.

