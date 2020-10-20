Craigs analyst Stephen Ridgewell gains three-peat at Infinz awards

Research Analyst of the Year Stephen Ridgewell, from Craigs Investment Partners. Photo / file

Stephen Ridgewell of Craigs Investment Partners was named Research Analyst of the Year for the third year running at the annual Institute of Finance Professionals Awards (Infinz) in Auckland last night.

The judges noted Ridgewell's high conviction calls, which were supported by detailed research delivered as written reports and via face to face meetings.

Ridgewell has won the coveted award, sponsored by MinterEllisonRuddWatts, in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The award was determined by polling 11 leading New Zealand-based financial institutions which are active investors in Australasian equities. Criteria for judging included clarity and timeliness of communications and the quality of analysis.

Infinz, whose members include big broking firms and fund managers, dishes out awards to individuals and firms judged to have produced the best work throughout the year.



This year the annual black tie event was delayed due to Covid-19.

Forsyth Barr picked up the Massey Business School Sharebroking Firm of the Year award, with judges noting the firm displayed "exceptional corporate and industry success, a strong and consistent research offering and top tier deal execution."

The Chapman Tripp Fund manager of the Year Award for equities went to Milford Asset Management (for the second year running and the seventh time in the last six years) with Fisher Funds collecting the bonds category for the second year running.

Other winners included Infratil and UBS, which picked up the PwC NZ equity market transaction of the year award for Infratil's $400m capital raise to partially fund its Vodafone NZ acquisition, while Craigs Investment Partners won the Chapman Tripp M&A Transaction of the year for its work on the sale side of that transaction.

Westpac won the Business Excellence in Institutional Banking award, sponsored by NZME, AFT Pharmaceuticals won the NZX Emerging Leaders Best Investor Relations Award and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare won the Jarden Market Leaders Best Investor Relations Award.

The Guardian Trust NZ Debt Issue of the Year went to TR Group for its $75m fixed rate secured bonds, with joint lead managers CBA and Westpac.

Synlait Milk won the Craigs Investment Partners Excellence in Treasury Award.

Meanwhile BNZ chief general counsel Hayley Cassidy and Chintaka Ranatunga of Day One were joint winners of the University of Auckland Business School Emerging Leader award.

Bell Gully Chair Anna Buchly won the Hunter Campbell Diversity and Inclusion award and Scales managing director Andy Borland won the Caldwell Partners Leadership Award.

Three new Infinz fellows

Aside from the usual sponsored awards, three Infinz fellowships were awarded on the night.

Ross Pennington was awarded a Distinguished Fellowship. The Chapman Tripp partner has helped develop new markets, including the Kauri Bond market and his current focus is on infrastructure and sustainable financing initiatives.

Mark Butcher, chief executive of the NZ Local Government Funding Agency and chair of Tainui Group's Investment Committee, and professional director Alison Gerry were awarded fellowships.

Butcher is a longstanding Infinz board member, mentor to younger members, speaker at young professional member events and an advocacy committee member.

Gerry was the first female director at Kiwibank, NZX, Vero and Infratil and has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion at both company and board level.