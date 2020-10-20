Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Craigs analyst Stephen Ridgewell gains three-peat at Infinz awards

3 minutes to read

Research Analyst of the Year Stephen Ridgewell, from Craigs Investment Partners. Photo / file

NZ Herald

Stephen Ridgewell of Craigs Investment Partners was named Research Analyst of the Year for the third year running at the annual Institute of Finance Professionals Awards (Infinz) in Auckland last night.

The judges noted Ridgewell's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.