Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Craig Hudson: Pivoting for Covid response alone isn't enough for small business

5 minutes to read

In 2019, more than a quarter of sole traders hadn't paid themselves at some stage. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Craig Hudson

OPINION:

I think back to 2019 with fondness. It was a simpler time for small businesses. It was a simpler time for all of us.

But we're kidding ourselves if we think it was ideal.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker