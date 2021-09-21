Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid Delta outbreak: Wage subsidy criteria harder to meet for those under level 2 restrictions

6 minutes to read
Businesses outside of Auckland are finding it harder to meet the wage subsidy criteria. Photo / NZME

Businesses outside of Auckland are finding it harder to meet the wage subsidy criteria. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Tamsyn Parker and Rahul Bhattarai

Businesses outside of Auckland are finding it harder to meet the criteria to access the latest round of the wage subsidy, even if they are experiencing a significant drop in revenue.

The third tranche of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid