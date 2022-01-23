New Zealand back in red, calls grow for a health workforce emergency and the new routine police are instilling as facing firearms callouts rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand back in red, calls grow for a health workforce emergency and the new routine police are instilling as facing firearms callouts rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The impact of Omicron will become apparent in empty supermarket aisles in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed yesterday there was no need for panic buying and that stores were open in the red traffic light setting.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Tim Dower today, Auckland University supply chain expert David Robb said we could see toilet paper running out within "a week or so".

Robb said the workforce could be impacted hugely if Omicron gets into workplaces and factories linked to the supply chain - particularly if people need to isolate or stay home longer.

He advised people to try to buy essential items before you run out and not rush out to supermarkets to stock up.

"If you're down to one piece of toilet paper, you probably should be ordering earlier than that."

People can overdo it as well, he said.

Robb said personally, he would not be relying on the Government for help or to give help.

He would instead take it upon himself to help out a neighbour in need, for example, he said.

Empty shelves at a Countdown in Warkworth. Photo / NZME

News of the country being placed into red light setting was quickly met with a surge in supermarket shopping.

Photographs sent to the Herald yesterday showed large sections of empty supermarket shelves, as Kiwis rushed out to get urgent supplies.

Supermarkets are already starting to place limits on certain items to ensure the shelves aren't emptied too fast.