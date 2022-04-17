What you need to know before heading back overseas, as borders around the world open up. Video / NZ Herald

A Bay of Plenty travel agent says New Zealand's borders reopening has started a "feeding frenzy" of people wanting to head overseas.

Another said she received more inquiries in two days than over the previous two years.

Government officials estimate 50,000 New Zealanders will leave the country over the next year to head off on an overseas experience or for work as the borders reopen after two years of Covid-19 restricting travel.

Rotorua Galaxy Travel Director Joanna Corbett described how busy it had been as a "feeding frenzy".

"It's like it was in the 1990s, before the internet."

Pre-pandemic, the office had seven staff to help people book their holidays and trips.

Rotorua Galaxy Travel director Joanna Corbett. Photo / Laura Smith

Now there were two of them, and Corbett said it would be a challenge building the team numbers back up.

"As an example, in the year before Covid, we had a turnover of $4 million-plus."

In the first year of the pandemic it was in the negative by $100,000 from refunds, she said.

"It was really grim."

Things started to turn around when the end of managed isolation and quarantine requirements was announced, she said.

For HelloWorld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay, the influx of inquiries came about two weeks ago with the announcement of changed border restrictions.

She said 80 per cent of the industry had either gone into hibernation or shut up shop for good, but now the numbers were coming back.

"In two days we had more inquiries than we had in two years."

HelloWorld Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay. Photo / Supplied

You Travel Bethlehem managing director Kay Rogers said clients had the confidence to travel and be able to return.

It showed why the travel industry was special, she said.

"We can weave ideas into magic and create wonderful memories. We are in an industry that can make people very, very happy."

She said it had been inundated with new and existing clients wanting to make up for lost time, "wanting to catch up with family and friends they have not seen for several years due to Covid and border closures".

The trends currently were travel to the UK, which had been significant as people visited friends and relatives; corporate travel to the US; and family and couple holidays to Fiji and Rarotonga.

You Travel Bethlehem managing director Kay Rogers. Photo / NZME

"Adding to that are the forward bookings for cruises both close to home and worldwide."

She said many had been holding cruise credits from cancelled cruises and these had to be rebooked, which also applied to a "huge amount" of air credits.

"Air NZ have advised that less than 50 per cent have been used to date and these expire January 2023 for most."

She said the biggest issues for the industry were a lack of experienced capable staff who were qualified to provide the level of documentation, tests and declarations that are now mandatory because of airline and Government Covid-19 requirements.

"Travel agents are spending a lot more time completing documentation and declarations that many people are finding confusing and difficult.

"It's an important process to get right to ensure a seamless stress-free journey."

Travel Agents' Association of New Zealand president Brent Thomas said it had been a tough few years.

The industry had worked with about 90 per cent of its usual income, he said.

"It's been tough, but they are a resilient bunch."

He reiterated the struggles those in the industry like Rogers faced. About three-quarters had remained in it since the pandemic began.

His advice to those wanting to head away: "If people are looking to travel this year, get it booked now."

Top tips for those thinking of heading overseas:

• Support your local travel agent as they are the experts in travel.

• Get travel insurance.

• Recheck travel advice and Covid-19 rules a week before you leave.

• Check your passports are still valid.

• Give yourself three hours of check-in time.

• Eat before you get to the airport as a lot of eateries are still closed.

• Book early - flights are selling out fast and prices rise quickly.