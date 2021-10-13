Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Westfield's Life Pharmacy outlets offer vaccinations

Life Pharmacy outlets at five Westfield malls available for vaccinations. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand's largest shopping centre owner is inviting people wanting vaccinations to its Auckland and Christchurch malls where four pharmacies and one specialty outlet are offering extra retail bonus points with jabs.

Paul Gardner, group regional manager for centre experience at Scentre Group, said today staff at the Life Pharmacy network in five centres were now available.

Scentre half-owns Westfield centres at Albany, Newmarket, St Lukes, Manukau and Riccarton.

"Scentre Group is pleased to be facilitating greater access to the Covid-19 vaccine, in support of the Ministry of Health's national vaccination plan," Gardner said today.

"Vaccinations are now accessible at Life Pharmacy stores within our Westfield Living Centres including a dedicated vaccination clinic at Westfield Newmarket," he said.

The centre's locations meant they might be more convenient for those considering getting vaccinated, he said.

He encouraged people to visit www.bookmyvaccine.nz to book a vaccination or the website of their local Westfield centre to get more information.

Stephen Jones, general manager of Green Cross Health Pharmacies, said the Life Pharmacy outlets wanted to provide care and advice to local communities.

The business had been a vocal advocate of vaccinations and wanted to encourage people by offering people bonus loyalty point rewards.

The dedicated vaccination clinic at Westfield Newmarket has the capacity for up to 200 vaccinations per day. The clinic is taking both walk-ins and bookings.

The vaccines are being administered to all eligible patients by accredited and trained Life Pharmacy clinicians/pharmacists.