Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The cafes and restaurants refusing to open doors in support of unvaxxed

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A growing number of eateries plan to keep their doors closed from this Friday and offer only contactless takeaways in support of unvaccinated customers.

At least five cafes and restaurants have decided to continue trading in level 3 conditions rather than welcome dine-in customers who are required to show their vaccine pass.

Staff at all cafes, bars, restaurants, gyms, and hairdressers will need to be vaccinated.

Jax Burger Shack in East Tamaki, Auckland, informed customers via its Facebook page it would continue operating contactless only.

"Come Friday 3 December, you will all remain welcome and be treated equally at our establishment," the post read.

"We will not be asking you to disclose your vaccination status or show us your passport.

"We refuse to partake in any form of segregation or discrimination at our store."

The post was met with overwhelming support from customers who said they would continue to support the new business.

There will also be takeaways only at Gratitude Eatery in Mt Maunganui come Friday.

The team at the popular vegan cafe sent a message out to customers this week saying the cafe "will not participate in the government's new traffic light system".

The store would operate with a cabinet, food, and a cash register at the door and provide contactless service.

"Our hearts feel heavy that we have had to make this decision but we believe so strongly that this is the right decision for us to include everyone," the post said.

"We're so incredibly grateful for you all and are so appreciative of any continued support as we move forward through this."

Ulo's Kitchen in Raglan has also decided not to ask customers to show their vaccine passes so will serve only takeaways from Friday.

"This is based on all of us here feeling uncomfortable with not being able to allow 'everybody' who has supported us from day one.

"We wholeheartedly hope and look forward to the day that we can open our doors again to each and every one of you, and wish all of our supporters and fellow hospitality people all the very best in these difficult times."

And at least one gym has decided to continue offering outdoor fitness rather than sign up to the mandated vaccine pass system.

Bettalifestyle Fitness in Otahuhu will only offer outdoor boot camps from December 3.

"We have had a lot to consider with the Vaccination Mandates and very tight restrictions that have been put in place by the Government," a post on the group's Facebook page said.

"With that said we have made the decision that best sits with our values and purpose and for that reason, we have made the decision to remain as an Outdoor Bootcamp Provider for the summer with a review of this on the 17th January."

Businesses who do not choose to use the My Vaccine Pass system can only invite customers indoors at the green phase of the traffic light system.

At that point, they can cater for 100 people but different groups need to be seated and separate.

This week Lone Star New Lynn advertised on the No Jab No Jobs website saying it would not require to see the vaccination status of anyone it employed or served.

But the ad was later removed with the head office issuing a statement saying all franchisees were "required by the terms of their franchise arrangements to comply with all relevant laws, legislation, and government requirements, including health requirements".

Businesses prohibited asking for My Vaccine Passes include:

*supermarkets

*pharmacies

*all health and disability services

*social services

*food banks

*petrol stations

*public transport (excluding air travel)