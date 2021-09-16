Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Radically businessman gives each employee $100 to spend locally

Dan Teo from Radically gave every staff member $100 to spend at a local business to support them during lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Home-delivered pastries gave a group of flatmates a lockdown treat and helped keep their local bakery in business this week.

The $100 order of savouries, croissants and tasty treats was paid for by Auckland businessman Dan Teo and was one of 22 tabs he picked up.

The CEO of consultancy Radically gave each one of his team $100 to spend at their favourite local. They were asked to buy something they could enjoy immediately or when Auckland moves down alert levels.

Teo said it was his way of supporting small businesses that couldn't open under level 4 or could only offer a restricted delivery service and were struggling.

Dan Teo is today's Lockdown Hero.

Radically consultant Ben Lewis in Orakei spent his $100 on a selection of almond croissants, savouries and fresh bread from The Dusty Apron. Lisa Finnemore spent hers on a voucher from the Victoria Theatre in Devonport.

Teo bought his family a DIY lobster roll kit from one of his favourite eateries, Lobster and Tap, at the Auckland Fish Markets.

Dan Teo ordered a DIY lobster roll kit from local restaurant Lobster and Tap which delivers. Photo / Supplied

Radically, which helps businesses adapt and thrive during times of change, had experienced high growth during Covid.

"We are doing well and still able to work in level 4 so this was about giving to those businesses who have been affected by lockdown."

"I gave everyone $100 and said go and spend it locally somewhere they would miss if it wasn't there. Somewhere they want to support."

Teo urged other business leaders, who had not been affected by the lockdown, to do the same.

"There are plenty of businesses out there, like ours, still able to work and if they all did this we could really make a difference to the business owners who are struggling.

"It is something small we can do to support them and get to enjoy something now or look forward to later."

Tao said the $2200 spent was also an investment in his team who had been working hard at home during lockdown.

"It was a really nice way to treat our team and was great for their wellbeing, empowering them to do something they wouldn't normally do.

"It was also a great way for them to show support to a business they care about and give back."

For Ben Lewis and his four flatmates, the $100 delivery of baked goods from The Dusty Apron was a well-deserved treat.

"We are all working from home and haven't ordered anything like that before," he said.

"The almond croissants from The Dusty Apron are the best I've had so it's definitely somewhere I want to go get again in person."