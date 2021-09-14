Coronavirus Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Teachers juggling homelife and 26+ kids real heroes

Staff at Kaurilands school in West Auckland put together a relatable lockdown music video, and got a heartwarming response from their students. Video / Supplied

Juggling work from home and family life is tough but for teachers, lockdown is a unique challenge - with 20-something school kids keeping them accountable.

One school has gone the extra mile to let pupils know it is thinking of them and feeling the lockdown struggles as well.

Teachers at Kauriland School in Titirangi gave the school community a glimpse into their homes in a video set to a beat and song penned by one of the teachers.

The video shows teachers trying to beat lockdown boredom at home in comedic situations to music produced by Year 6 teacher Grant O'Connor.

Associate principal Erin Namajuska said teachers around the country - her team included - were doing an amazing job.

Teacher Josh Farrell builds a lockdown house of cards.

"Since the last lockdown, the teaching staff have tried to find creative ways to connect with the children and show their faces.

"Through the video we wanted to show them that we are all in this together."

Teachers juggling home life and taking online lessons are today's Lockdown Heroes.

Each teacher sent in a video clip of them at home busting boredom by doing snail races, dressing up pets or playing the board game Guess Who with photos of pupils.

O'Connor wrote the song and his son 7-year-old Giacomo, who is a pupil at the school, and teacher Sarah Muthiah performed.

Despite the video showing teachers seemingly bored at home O'Connor, who has two children at home, said lockdown teaching was a challenge.

"It is a lot easier in the class with that instant transaction of learning that comes with face-to-face contact.

"There are kids who are really capable and others need a bit more awhi with online learning."

Parents at Kaurilands were quick to praise the teachers for their effort in online classes.

"They're trying their best to make the learning manageable, they're trying to get the balance right between workload and downtime," one parent said.

"Many of the teachers doing the online learning have kids of their own at home needing attention in the background too.

"And to the ones keeping the kid's morale up, by making some of the online learning fun, and checking in on their mental health, they're the best teachers of them all."

During lockdown last year the Kauriland teachers organised a convoy and drove decorated cars through the school zone to wave at children who stood kerbside.

During lockdown 2020 Kaurilands school Auckland held a teacher convoy and people such as the Hawkins family (pictured) came out of their houses to say thank you. Photo / Alex Burton

"That was amazing because around 95 per cent of our school came out and waved to us," Namajuska said.

"They had made signs and it was just a great way to connect."

Parents and children of Kaurilands school in Titirangi wave to teachers driving in a convoy around the school zone during lockdown 2020. Photo / Alex Burton

Namajuska said the school children showed their appreciation to the school this lockdown by sending their own video clips.

"Our community is so lovely and it was great to see the effort the children had gone to make that connection back."