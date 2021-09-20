Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Liam Dann: Level 3 brings big drop in economic cost ... and a lifeline for business

4 minutes to read
A shift in alert levels offers hope to thousands of Auckland businesses. Photo / Alex Burton

A shift in alert levels offers hope to thousands of Auckland businesses. Photo / Alex Burton

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Aucklanders cheered the return of takeaways but for many businesses the decision to shift lockdown levels means much more.

For some it means survival.

Moving to level 3 significantly diminishes the daily cost to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.