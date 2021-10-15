Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Labour, Green MPs recommend commercial lease changes be backdated to start of outbreak

4 minutes to read
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi came under fire for the lack of consultation over plans to pass laws to require rent relief on commercial leases. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi came under fire for the lack of consultation over plans to pass laws to require rent relief on commercial leases. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Legislation requiring landlords to give tenants a "fair proportion" of rent relief because of Covid-19 restrictions should be effective from the start of the current Delta outbreak, a majority of a select committee has recommended.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.