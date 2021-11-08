Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hospitality industry left languishing as Auckland retail allowed to open

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her deputy Grant Robertson during the media standup after her speech to the 2021 Labour Party Conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her deputy Grant Robertson during the media standup after her speech to the 2021 Labour Party Conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Bloody ridiculous", "confusing" and "senseless" is how hospitality figures are describing the phased opening up of Auckland's economy.

The Government held its stance issued last week that Auckland move to level 3, step 2 at midnight on Tuesday. That means from Wednesday retail shops can open with distancing and masks, and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed.

But restaurants and bars must remain closed.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said restaurants owners are "desperate" to reopen.

She said the rules for the reopening on Wednesday are very confusing and she questioned why people could shop in enclosed places like malls but a takeaway in the same mall still has to do click and collect.

"Customers can go to the mall and buy shoes but they have to click 'n collect to eat in the food court of the same mall," she said.

It was "ironic" that outdoor gatherings are to be extended to 25 people from different bubbles but there is no provision for outdoor alfresco dining at restaurants.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said movie theaters, gyms and other event places will remain closed.

Auckland is expected to move to the new traffic light framework on November 29. Which means all businesses can open and operate, Ardern said.

Luke Dallow, the owner of dumplings and beer restaurant Midnight Gardener, said it was "bloody ridiculous" that restaurants with outdoor dining weren't able to reopen when other enclosed places like malls and retailers could open.

Luke Dallow the owner of dumplings and beer restaurant Midnight Gardener. Photo / Supplied

"We are just hamstrung that hospitality can't reopen; it's bloody ridiculous," he said.

"I'll be following all the Covid-19 safety protocols imposed by the Government not just for the customer's sake but also for my staff.

"My restaurant is 90 per cent outdoor, we should 100 per cent be able to reopen," Dallow said.

Dallow said since the beginning of this lockdown he's lost nearly $100,000.

"I am still paying up rent, I am paying up wages above and beyond the wage subsidy, and I still haven't been able to pay myself yet," he said.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said: "If Aucklanders are going to be allowed to leave the city for the summer break then businesses will have a very short time to make up for the losses of revenue they have experienced over the level 3 lockdown.



"Setting a fixed date for reopening will allow businesses to start planning but also give diners some certainty to plan their Christmas events."

"Auckland hospitality businesses are experiencing year on year revenue declines of 74 per cent on average so every day and every week counts. "The short-term nature of the current planning provides no certainty around when our businesses can plan to reopen so we would now like to see a specific date given for reopening," Bidois said.

More to come.