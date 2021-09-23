Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Cathay Pacific makes it to 75 years

3 minutes to read
Cathay Pacific's Douglas DC-3 'Betsy' flies over Hong Kong in 1983. Photo / Supplied

Cathay Pacific's Douglas DC-3 'Betsy' flies over Hong Kong in 1983. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Cathay Pacific is the latest airline to mark a significant milestone in the midst of the pandemic which has wiped out years of growth and profit.

The Hong Kong-based carrier, which it grew from a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.