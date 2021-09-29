Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Angry shoppers take out frustrations on staff

6 minutes to read
Ana Warnock has temporarily closed The Sewing Depot in Petone as a result of customer abuse. Photo / Supplied

Jane Phare
Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Staff in retail store and call centres are facing so much abuse from angry customers that some feel it is unsafe to come to work. Jane Phare reports.

A Wellington business manager has closed her

