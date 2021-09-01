Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Which listed real estate businesses hardest-hit by lockdowns - analysis

5 minutes to read
Bargain hunters - Boxing Day sale shoppers at Commercial Bay. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Bargain hunters - Boxing Day sale shoppers at Commercial Bay. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

An analyst examining the lockdown's effects on the multibillion-dollar NZX real estate sector says retail-heavy stocks could suffer more than warehouse or logistics-heavy ones.

Rohan Koreman-Smit, an analyst at Forsyth Barr, said just how affected

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.