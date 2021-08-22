Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus: How economy will cope if we can't eliminate Delta

4 minutes to read
Northcote testing station during day five of level 4 lockdown in Auckland city. Covid 19. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 22 August 2021

Northcote testing station during day five of level 4 lockdown in Auckland city. Covid 19. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 22 August 2021

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

What happens to the economy if we follow NSW and fail to eliminate the Delta variant of Covid-19?

Sydney based research group Capital Economics has modelled an economic scenario for New Zealand based on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.