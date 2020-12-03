Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Have countries led by women coped better?

5 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a Covid-19 update at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Financial Times
By: Gillian Tett

Female-led developed countries did not impose stricter conditions but they may have better results on death rates.

Eight months ago, the tooth fairy flitted into New Zealand politics. During a national address, the country's premier

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.