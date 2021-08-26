Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Christchurch Airport makes profit, says 2011 earthquakes made it more resilient

5 minutes to read
Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg on eliminating Covid-19, uncertainty and what the future might look like.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg on eliminating Covid-19, uncertainty and what the future might look like.

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Christchurch Airport boss Malcolm Johns says the company is only just keeping its mouth and nose above the water, but has achieved something rare in aviation - a profit for the past 12 months.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.