Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Perfect storm: How to beat the building blues

8 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A post-Covid rush on home renovations and new builds has caused prices to skyrocket, frustrating delays and products to run out. Industry sources tell Jane Phare how to beat the building blues.

Fletcher Building's CEO

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.