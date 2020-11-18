Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Council's unrealised hedging losses hit $2.7b, years of pain forecast

4 minutes to read

Auckland mayor Phil Goff. Photo / File

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

Auckland Council interest rate hedging swaps have accumulated $2.74 billion in unrealised losses and fixed the cost of its $10b in borrowings at double current market rates, documents show.

Council's finance and performance committee this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.