Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Costco in NZ: Mixed news for those trying to sign up for membership

3 minutes to read
People queuing for a $60 Costco membership at the retailers temporary office in Westgate, northwest Auckland on March 4.. Photo / Cole Slawson

People queuing for a $60 Costco membership at the retailers temporary office in Westgate, northwest Auckland on March 4.. Photo / Cole Slawson

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The good news for those who've been waiting up to 90 minutes to queue for Costco membership: an online signup option is coming.

The bad: The retailer can't say exactly when.

And it gets worse

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.