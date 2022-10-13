Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cost of money printing exceeds expectations, RBNZ now needs estimated $9b crown support

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
5 mins to read
The Reserve Bank's pandemic era money printing is continuing to exceed expectations. Photo / Supplied

The Reserve Bank's pandemic era money printing is continuing to exceed expectations. Photo / Supplied

The direct cost of the Reserve Bank's pandemic era money printing is continuing to exceed expectations.

The cost is such that the Treasury is unlikely to be able to manage it without special sign-off from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business