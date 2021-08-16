Corporate Cabs targets new generation executives with electric fleet

Corporate Cab adds Switch with fully-electric SUVs to its fleets. Photo / Supplied

Executive taxi company Corporate Cabs is launching a new electric vehicle fleet brand to tap the new generation of environmentally aware business leaders.

Called Switch, the new brand will offer small fully-electric SUVs with luxury trimmings like leather seats, and responds to a shift in market demand in part driven by the ride-share movement, said chief executive Cameron Allison.

It will launch in Auckland on September 1.

There continues to be a market for Corporate Cabs' flagship "large white saloons" but the company wanted to tap the next wave of executives, a slightly younger market, he said.

"We also want to make a real mark on the industry by proving you can run a taxi as a full EV, not just a hybrid or plug-in."

The vehicles are MGs costing $49,000. They qualify for the Government rebate of up to $8625 for new electric vehicles announced in June and effective from last month.

The launch follows a "significant" investment in new software, introduced over the past 18 months to provide app users with a powerful online booking tool, Allison said.

The company has also launched a fleet of top line Mercedes vehicles throughout the country for luxury travel.

All the company's brands are franchised to owner-drivers.

Allison said owner-drivers in other cities had expressed interest in the new Switch brand, and by the end of this year, he expected up to 60 of the vehicles to be on New Zealand roads.

He said the taxi industry had generally been slow to make the most of new technology for passenger use but the company's large investment in software had been highly popular with customers.

"Before we invested in this technology approximately 95 per cent of bookings came through the call centre. Now 55-60 per cent is automated. We will always have a call centre though - some of our customers still want to be able to talk to someone locally."

Corporate Cabs is 77 per cent owned by Bolton Equities, which is owned by Auckland entrepreneur businessman and investor Murray Bolton.