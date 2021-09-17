Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Cool, calm and connected: Meet New Zealand's top lobbyists

17 minutes to read
Lobbyists like to stay in the background while trying to short circuit the political process for clients

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

They speak the language of Government for well-paying clients, leading to claims of influence for hire. So who are New Zealand's top lobbyists? Since the change in Government in 2017 the game is increasingly dominated

