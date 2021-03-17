Cooking the Books: What cryptocurrency traders expect from wary government regulators

OPINION:

Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how the world of cryptocurrency could change as it becomes more mainstream. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Listen to the Cooking the Books podcast here or watch the interview above.

Regular listeners to this podcast will know I'm conflicted about cryptocurrencies.

Right now, it doesn't fit my criteria for what makes a good investment. It's just too speculative.

But that doesn't mean I think there's no future for digital currencies such as Bitcoin or blockchain such as Ethereum.

In fact, far from it. I'm sure it will be there in the future; I'm just not sure in what form.

One issue is that governments, banks, and other major institutions are still wary of it, so there's a possibility of these digital assets being whacked with the regulation stick in ways that we don't see coming.

Another issue is right at the opposite end of the scale, with individuals.

Stories abound of people losing hard drives, or forgetting their password, and not being able to access millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that are rightfully theirs.

That seems quite a major security problem.

So this time let's talk to someone in the industry about what they think are the major hurdles, and how they're preparing for them.

In the latest podcast I talked to Leigh Travers from DigitalX.

For the interview, watch the video above, or listen to the podcast.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can find new episodes in the Herald, or subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple podcasts app, or Spotify.