Cooking the Books podcast: Why talking about money is so hard

When it comes to money, getting on the same page with your partner is really important. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to get on the same financial page with your partner. Hosted by Frances Cook.

They say that sunlight is the best disinfectant, but one of the most shadowy areas of our lives is also one of the most important – money.

It's something that most of us don't like to talk about, even with those we live and share our lives with.

Perhaps that's not surprising. It's a touchy subject for many of us and that means the conversation can get heated.

But not talking about it only means any problems continue to grow, unaddressed.

Getting on the same page with your partner is really important, as two of you working towards the same goals can get you there a lot faster.

If you're not working together, it can be impossible to get anything done.

Happily, researchers have been beavering away on this topic, and giving us a roadmap to have these conversations in a better way.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Nicola Eccleton from Good Shepherd NZ, and Dr Ayesha Scott from AUT Business School.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

