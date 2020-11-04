Cooking the Books podcast: Where to start when managing your money

OPINION

Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the different money moves you should make at different times in your life. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It's all very well to know the basics of what you need to do with your money, but if you're just starting out, it can be hard to know the first step.

After all, you might want to pay off debt, start investing, and get a good savings account going, but you only have a certain amount of money.

That decision paralysis of where to make those first changes can be what stops many of us from making the easiest changes.

Or if we start with the wrong thing, it can blow up in our face, and we get discouraged.

No worries though, we've got some simple steps to figure out where you're at in your financial journey, and what you should be focusing on next.

For the latest podcast I talked to Tim Fairbrother from Rival Wealth.

We discussed what to do first if you've never paid much attention to your money before, saving versus paying off debt, and when to start investing.

