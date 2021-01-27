Cooking the Books podcast: What are your best job options in a post-Covid world?

Working from home has opened up all sorts of new options. Photo / File

OPINION

Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's where to start if you're wanting a job change. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Listen to the Cooking the Books podcast here or watch the interview above.

We all know 2020 was a lot to handle, not least because many of us found our working lives totally changed.

It was a split situation, with industries like aviation and tourism hammered but others like tech, financial services and deliveries doing well.

The latest overall stats on this are, happily, quite encouraging.

New figures from job website Seek show job listings are continuing to bounce back.

For the last quarter of last year, job ads were up 19 per cent quarter on quarter.

Compared to the same time a year before we're still down a little, but not that much, with a dip of 7 per cent.

Healthiest sectors are information and communication technology, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and trades and services.

But underneath all of that, other sectors are still struggling. Even if your own situation is doing okay, having so much change around you can also trigger the need to re-evaluate.

For the latest podcast I talked to Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen.

We discussed what the changes are after Covid-19, how permanent they're likely to be, and what are the good areas if you're wanting to try something new.

For the interview, watch the video above, or listen to the podcast.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can find new episodes in the Herald, or subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple podcasts app, or Spotify.