Cooking the Books podcast: Is the housing market really about to crash?

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what's the truth behind the fear in the housing market.

There's nothing like the housing market to make us a bit hysterical.

That's partly because it's such a mix of money and security.

People are keen to own their own home not only to get it paid off and have a more secure financial future but also for the lifestyle and security that owning gives you.

Money and emotions. It's a potent mix.

Now that we're seeing headlines that house prices are going down, and could keep falling, it's enough to panic current homeowners and excite hopeful first-home buyers.

So what's the truth of the hype behind the headlines?

