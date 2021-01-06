Cooking the Books podcast: How to watch your pennies in 2021

OPINION:

Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what to expect from the year ahead of us. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Listen to the Cooking the Books podcast here or watch the interview above.

Whew, goodbye 2020, don't let the door hit you on the way out. What a year that was.

If you're feeling burned out and sick of the uncertainty, I don't blame you.

So, as we take a beat, and digest the last of the Christmas cake, it's time to think about how we want to prepare ourselves for 2021, and whatever that might have in store for us.

Now if 2020 taught us anything, it's that predicting what will happen next is a fool's game.

But still, there are known knowns, and known unknowns, that we can use to give ourselves a bit of a steer.

So I've pulled together the Herald business team to peer into the crystal ball with me.

For the latest podcast I talked to business editor at large Liam Dann, and personal finance editor Tamsyn Parker.

For the interview, watch the video above, or listen to the podcast.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can find new episodes in the Herald, or subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple podcasts app, or Spotify, or to our Youtube playlist