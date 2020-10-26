Cooking the Books podcast: How to pay off debt faster

OPINION

There's quite enough to be feeling nervous about these days, with the Covid-19 situation changing every five minutes and regularly throwing curveballs to the economy.

So if you've got debt you were meaning to deal with, it's probably making you feel vulnerable.

The problem with debt is it's one more thing that makes everything else worse. If you lose your job it's another bill to keep paying off, or if you are trying to save money for emergencies, it's another thing soaking up your spare cash.

But don't despair. There are ways to pay off debt faster, so you pay less overall, and get that monkey off your back.

For the latest podcast I talked to Kate Reddington from Sorted.

We talked about how Covid-19 has changed the debt stress, the techniques to pay it off faster, and what to do if a debt collector is involved.

