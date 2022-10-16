A few tweaks to your mortgage could set you free years earlier. Photo / 123RF

A few tweaks to your mortgage could set you free years earlier. Photo / 123RF

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how a few tweaks could set you free from your mortgage years earlier. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Buying and paying off your home is one of the biggest financial decisions many of us will make.

But the financial journey doesn't stop on the day you buy the house.

How you handle the mortgage in the years afterward can also change your financial future.

There are different ways of making the payments, and a few mental tricks, that can shave thousands off this financial commitment and set you free years earlier.

For the latest podcast I talked to Rupert Gough from Mortgage Lab.

