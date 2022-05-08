Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Cooking the Books podcast: Can rising wages be a bad thing?

2 minutes to read
Frances Cook
By
Frances Cook

BusinessDesk Investments Editor

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's why you might not feel richer despite rising wages, and how to change that. Hosted by Frances

