Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's getting rid of the money mindset that can hold you back. Hosted by Frances Cook.

A big part of the investing game is mental.

I'm a believer that the actual nuts and bolts of investing aren't all that hard.

You can choose to make it complicated if that's what floats your boat, but the simple ways work just as well, and arguably the simpler the better for many of us.

But if you feel like investing isn't for people like you, or you're just not good at money, it can stop you from ever starting, and finding out just how simple it can be.

That's why it's such a worry that many women rate their financial confidence and wellbeing lower than men do, with research from the Financial Services Council showing that over 80 per cent of women rate their financial wellbeing moderate, low or very low.

This is despite many women already being involved with budgeting, saving, and investing, suggesting that maybe their low confidence doesn't match with the reality of how much they're already managing to achieve.

So what are some of the money myths floating around, and what's the truth behind them?

For the latest podcast I talked to Clarissa Hirst from the Financial Services Council.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.