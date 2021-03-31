Cooking the Books podcast: A guide to the free cash that can boost your home deposit

OPINION:

Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what financial help is available to first-home buyers. Hosted by Frances Cook.

So the Government has had a jiggle around of what's available to help first-home buyers, but is it enough?

We all know it's tough out there, and house prices just seem to keep racing away.

More people can now access free cash to boost their house deposit.

There are also some schemes that already existed, that you can combine these with to try to get you over the line.

But how do you know if it's enough for your personal situation?

For the latest podcast I talked to Lesley Harris, from the First Home Buyers Club.

