Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cook Strait ferry troubles: KiwiRail stuck with ageing Interislander fleet until 2025

By
6 mins to read
The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

Dire Strait is an investigative series on how our inter-island ferries came to be in such a state of disrepair - and how the situation can be fixed.

As freight movers join frustrated travellers in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business