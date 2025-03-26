Contact Energy says it plans to appeal the Environmental Protection Authority’s expert panel decision that saw consent for the company’s proposed Southland Wind Farm declined earlier this month.
The generator-retailer also intends to reapply for consent under the Government’s new “Fast-Track” consent process.
The panel - convened under the old Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 - had declined Contact’s consent application on environmental grounds.
After this month’s panel decision, the NZ Wind Energy Association said the 330 megawatt (MW) project, near Wyndham, would have been a significant step towards New Zealand’s transition to a net-zero future.
Contact chief executive Mike Fuge said today the company had reviewed the decision by the consenting panel and said it was flawed.