Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Contact Energy to reapply for consent for Southland wind farm

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Contact Energy will reapply to get its Southland wind farm project under way. Photo / NZME

Contact Energy will reapply to get its Southland wind farm project under way. Photo / NZME

Contact Energy says it plans to appeal the Environmental Protection Authority’s expert panel decision that saw consent for the company’s proposed Southland Wind Farm declined earlier this month.

The generator-retailer also intends to reapply for consent under the Government’s new “Fast-Track” consent process.

The panel - convened under the old Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 - had declined Contact’s consent application on environmental grounds.

After this month’s panel decision, the NZ Wind Energy Association said the 330 megawatt (MW) project, near Wyndham, would have been a significant step towards New Zealand’s transition to a net-zero future.

Contact chief executive Mike Fuge said today the company had reviewed the decision by the consenting panel and said it was flawed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will lodge an appeal with the High Court, outlining the specific areas of law where the decision is incorrect,” he said.

Fuge said New Zealand’s domestic energy supply was under increasing pressure.

“Natural gas supplies from offshore fields continue to decline faster than expected, and demand for electricity is growing,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There is a pressing long-term need to increase electricity supply,” Fuge said.

“We continue to see a real need for the Southland Wind Farm to provide secure, affordable, and environmentally friendly electricity.”

Contact will re-apply for consent under the updated Fast-Track Approvals Act 2024.

The Department of Conservation, Ngai Tahu, Environment Southland, Southland District Council and Gore District Council approved of the conditions that Contact put forward for the project.

Contact said the Southland Wind Farm will have significant economic benefits for local communities, creating up to 240 jobs during construction, with an estimated $230 million to $280m added into the New Zealand economy.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business