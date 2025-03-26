Contact Energy will reapply to get its Southland wind farm project under way. Photo / NZME

Contact Energy says it plans to appeal the Environmental Protection Authority’s expert panel decision that saw consent for the company’s proposed Southland Wind Farm declined earlier this month.

The generator-retailer also intends to reapply for consent under the Government’s new “Fast-Track” consent process.

The panel - convened under the old Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 - had declined Contact’s consent application on environmental grounds.

After this month’s panel decision, the NZ Wind Energy Association said the 330 megawatt (MW) project, near Wyndham, would have been a significant step towards New Zealand’s transition to a net-zero future.

Contact chief executive Mike Fuge said today the company had reviewed the decision by the consenting panel and said it was flawed.