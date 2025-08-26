Consumer NZ questions whether insurers could say more about the way they price premiums. Photo / 123rf

Consumer New Zealand is calling for regulators to run the ruler over insurance companies, arguing there isn’t enough transparency around soaring premiums.

The organisation notes home insurance premiums have increased tenfold over the past 25 years – much more than contents insurance premiums, which rose three-fold, and the price of milk, cheese and eggs, for example, which only doubled over this time, according to Statistics New Zealand’s consumers’ price index.

Consumer NZ, in a new report, recognised the Canterbury earthquakes and Cyclone Gabrielle caused reinsurance costs to shoot up, which pushed premiums materially higher. Building costs also soared with general inflation post-Covid.

However, it believed the Financial Markets Authority should investigate whether insurers’ approaches to using increasingly granular earthquake, flood and slip risk data to price premiums were fair.

It credited the New Zealand insurer, Tower, for giving customers breakdowns of how various risks affect their premiums. But insurers don’t share the data they buy from third parties with expertise in mapping, etc that underpins their pricing, arguing this is commercially sensitive.