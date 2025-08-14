Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Insurance premium growth to finally abate if not fall, say Suncorp and IAG chief executives

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins says the insurance market is soft. Photo / Supplied

Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins says the insurance market is soft. Photo / Supplied

The astronomical increase in home insurance premiums of recent years is expected to abate over the next year.

Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins expects home insurance premiums to rise in line with the general inflation rate.

High reinsurance costs after Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the upper North

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save