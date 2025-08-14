Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins says the insurance market is soft. Photo / Supplied
The astronomical increase in home insurance premiums of recent years is expected to abate over the next year.
Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins expects home insurance premiums to rise in line with the general inflation rate.
High reinsurance costs after Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the upper NorthIsland in 2023 had pushed premiums up by percentages well into the double-digits.
Speaking to the Herald, Higgins said the market had adjusted and homeowners could expect premium rises to normalise.
That said, he reminded homeowners a decent portion of their premiums was comprised of taxes and levies, including the Fire and Emergency levy and the Natural Hazards Commission (formerly known as EQC) levy, which the Government is expected to increase in coming months.
As for motor insurance, IAG’s motor premium collection fell, while Suncorp’s only inched up 0.5%.
Both Higgins and IAG New Zealand chief executive Amanda Whiting suspected the cost-of-living crisis might have prompted people to cut back on the amount they drove.
Higgins also wondered whether households reduced the number of cars they had.
The chief executives of the two Australian-owned giants, which released their annual results this week, noted the story was quite different in the commercial insurance space.
Indeed, commercial insurance premiums fell during the year – with Suncorp collecting 5.3% less in premiums.
Higgins explained a number of new underwriters, including those part of the Lloyds of London network, entered the market after Cyclone Gabrielle and the floods.
With the incumbents forced to raise premiums to cover higher reinsurance costs and recoup losses from the events, the new entrants seized the opportunity to undercut them.
Higgins said there was a similar situation following the 2010/11 Canterbury earthquakes. The underwriters that didn’t face the costs of those in the market during the disasters could come in and scoop up business by offering lower premiums.