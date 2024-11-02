Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Consumer futurist Amanda Stevens: What’s next in tourism and travel

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Amanda Stevens is an expert speaker on insights and trends relating to consumer behaviour. She is speaking at the Tourism Industry Aotearoa summit.

Amanda Stevens is an expert speaker on insights and trends relating to consumer behaviour. She is speaking at the Tourism Industry Aotearoa summit.

An expert in consumer trends and customer experience has a key message for the tourism sector.

Amanda Stevens is speaking at the Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) summit this week and says the pre-pandemic bucket list has been replaced by a more extreme fatalistic approach to travel.

While consumers have pulled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business